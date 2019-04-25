Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

State to give update on PFAS response at town hall

By:

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 06:11 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 06:11 AM EDT

PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — Those affected by PFAS contamination in Parchment can expect an update on the situation during a town hall Thursday. 

State Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, is hosting the meeting to update the public on how the state is protecting drinking water as well as take any questions from the audience. 

Last July, officials found the likely carcinogen in Parchment's water supply. The city hooked up to Kalamazoo's system, but plans are still progressing to get affected people in Cooper Township on clean water. 

Representatives from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the state's new PFAS Action Response Team will join McCann. 

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. inside the Parchment High School’s auditorium. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries