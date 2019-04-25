State to give update on PFAS response at town hall

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — Those affected by PFAS contamination in Parchment can expect an update on the situation during a town hall Thursday.

State Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, is hosting the meeting to update the public on how the state is protecting drinking water as well as take any questions from the audience.

Last July, officials found the likely carcinogen in Parchment's water supply. The city hooked up to Kalamazoo's system, but plans are still progressing to get affected people in Cooper Township on clean water.

Representatives from the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the state's new PFAS Action Response Team will join McCann.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. inside the Parchment High School’s auditorium.