Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

State shuts down Battle Creek funeral home

Posted: May 24, 2019 03:26 PM EDT

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials are shutting down a Battle Creek funeral home over prepaid contract issues, “incompetence” and “fraud, deceit or dishonesty.”

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced Thursday that it’s suspending the registration and establishment license of Royal Funeral Home Inc. in Battle Creek and the mortuary science license of its manager, Richard Royal.

LARA says a state audit of the funeral home at 281 Upton Ave. found Royal Funeral Home committed “fraud, deceit, or dishonesty in the practice of mortuary science,” and “incompetence in the practice of mortuary science.”

The audit also found Royal Funeral Home failed to deposit at least $269,228.29 from 92 prepaid funeral contracts with an authorized escrow agent. The state says the funeral home also failed to deposit money with an escrow agent within 30 days of receiving it, and failed to keep copies of its prepaid funeral contracts. 

Under the state order, Royal Funeral Homes cannot agree to any more funeral service contracts, but can complete services for any bodies still inside the funeral home until May 27. While the funeral home’s license was suspended May 21,  the manager’s license won’t be suspended until May 28. 

LARA says Royal Funeral Home must either reassign its prepaid funeral services to another registered person and notify the state and customers, or cancel contracts and refund each customer, or it could face felony charges and fines. 

Anyone with questions or concerns about Royal Funeral Home is encouraged to contact LARA at 517.335.5237, or by emailing funeralhomes@michigan.gov.

