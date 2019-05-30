State awards $415K grant for Record Box revamp in BC
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Strategic Fund is supporting three development projects with performance-based grants to bring investment and jobs to the state.
The Michigan Economic Development Corp. says auto supplier Webasto Roof Systems will receive $350,000 to help expand its operations to a site in Auburn Hills. The expansion is expected to create 55 jobs and generate $40 million in total capital investment.
Record Box will use a $415,000 grant to help redevelop a Battle Creek building to add commercial, office and hospitality uses. A $1.8 million total capital investment and 23 new jobs are expected.
And a $220,682 grant has been approved for D-Town Grand which plans to rehabilitate a vacant Detroit building for commercial and residential use. The project is expected to generate $1.1 million in total capital investment.
Previous
Woman injured in hit-and-run crash in Kz
Next
BCPD seeks man, woman after deadly...
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- State awards $415K grant for Record Box revamp in BC
- US agency probes effectiveness of 2014 GM seat belt recall
- SOS to expand appointment option to all branch offices
- Child dies after falling into above-ground pool in Lansing