State awards $415K grant for Record Box revamp in BC

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 10:53 AM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 10:57 AM EDT

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Strategic Fund is supporting three development projects with performance-based grants to bring investment and jobs to the state.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. says auto supplier Webasto Roof Systems will receive $350,000 to help expand its operations to a site in Auburn Hills. The expansion is expected to create 55 jobs and generate $40 million in total capital investment.

Record Box will use a $415,000 grant to help redevelop a Battle Creek building to add commercial, office and hospitality uses. A $1.8 million total capital investment and 23 new jobs are expected.

And a $220,682 grant has been approved for D-Town Grand which plans to rehabilitate a vacant Detroit building for commercial and residential use. The project is expected to generate $1.1 million in total capital investment.

