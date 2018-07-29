State agencies told to help Parchment with PFAS

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PARCHMENT, Mich. (AP/WOOD) — Michigan officials say state agencies will be providing additional help for two communities near Kalamazoo dealing with chemical contamination of the public water system.

The governor's office said Sunday that a state of emergency had been declared for Kalamazoo County over the health concerns in Parchment and Cooper Township, where water test results announced Thursday revealed high levels substances known as PFAS.

About 3,000 people on the affected system have been told not to drink or cook with the water, and thousands of cases of bottled water have been distributed.

Starting Monday, water distribution will run from noon to 8 p.m. at Parchment High School. You will have to verify your address at pickup.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley says state and local officials are working to ensure residents have safe water. The county said in a Sunday afternoon release that the Parchment water system was still being flushed and that Kalamazoo was helping with that endeavor. The county assured residents that water won't flow from the Parchment system into the Kalamazoo water system.

>>PDF: Parchment PFAS fact sheet

PFAS are used in manufacturing, firefighting and thousands of household and consumer products. The source of the Parchment contamination is under investigation.

A town hall meeting to discuss the contamination will be held Tuesday at Haven Reformed Church, 5350 N. Sprinkle Road. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with an open house, and a presentation will run from 6 p.m. to 8: 30 p.m.

People with questions can call the Parchment Water Hotline at 269.373.5346 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to talk to someone from the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department.

The county health department is also providing daily updates on the situation on its website.