Sinkhole in Kalamazoo Co. repaired

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 05:48 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 11:14 AM EDT

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A sinkhole that was causing traffic congestion Friday evening has been repaired.

The Richland Firefighters Association posted a Facebook update that said MDOT had repaired the sinkhole sometime overnight. 

The Richland Firefighters Association wrote a Facebook post around 9 p.m. Friday that warned drivers traveling in the eastbound lane of Gull Road near Gull Meadow Farms of a sinkhole disturbing traffic.

Kalamazoo County dispatch said deputies were assisting with the scene and that MDOT had been notified of the issue. 

No lanes were closed, but it was reported that traffic moved slowly. 

