Seniors evacuated amid high-rise fire in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire at a high-rise building near downtown Kalamazoo forced residents from their homes Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was called to Crosstown Parkway Senior Community building located on West Crosstown Parkway, just west of S. Westnedge Avenue.

Fire crews found heavy smoke on the sixth floor and started evacuating residents. When they entered the apartment where the fire started, they found flames in the living room area.

Firefighters say the person who lived in the apartment where the fire started slowed the flames with one simple move: shutting doors.

“And we cannot stress enough — whether it's a high-rise structure or just a residential structure — if you have a fire, shut the door on your way out. Shut doors to bedrooms. Shut the front door as you leave. When you limit the supply of oxygen to the fire, the fire goes down and that's what happened here today,” said Lt. Jason Hendrick with KDPS.

Two residents were displaced by the fire and one was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire.