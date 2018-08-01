Schoolcraft: 'No evidence of PFAS' in village water supply

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. (WOOD) — Schoolcraft residents who rely on municipal water can rest easy about PFAS: The village says state water tests show no evidence of the likely carcinogen in its system.

Wednesday on Facebook, village officials announced the test results “show no evidence of PFAS” in the village water supply. Schoolcraft said interested residents could visit the village office to see the complete report.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality tested Schoolcraft’s water system on June 18, around the same time as Parchment’s PFAS test.

Parchment and Cooper Township residents have been advised to use bottled water after tests on the municipal water system showed PFAS levels up to 20 times higher than federal safety standards.

The state is focusing on a shuttered paper mill and neighboring dump site as possible sources for the PFAS contamination.