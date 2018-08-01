Teen killed in crash on US-131 in Portage Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Authorities on scene of a rollover crash on northbound US-131 in Kalamazoo County Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. [ + - ] Video

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen was killed and six other people were injured in a rollover crash in Portage Wednesday.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 9:20 a.m. on northbound US-131 just south of W. Centre Avenue. The Portage Department of Public Safety says a northbound Mazda 6 may have been experiencing a mechanical problem, causing it to slow. It was then rear-ended by a Chevrolet Avalanche.

Crews had to free six people, including five children, from the Mazda. One of them, a 15-year-old boy from Wyoming, died at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda, a 48-year-old man from Elkhart, Indiana, and the other four children were all taken to the hospital. The driver was listed in stable condition later Wednesday and the children's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the Avalanche, a 29-year-old Three Rivers man, was also hospitalized and listed in stable condition.

Authorities have not released the names of anyone involved.

Northbound US-131 was closed between U and Centre avenues while crews work to clear the scene. The highway reopened around 2 p.m.