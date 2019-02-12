Richland musicians lose Grammy, but change lives Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Richland pastors Cory Asbury (left) and Caleb Culver were nominated for a Grammy for their Christian song "Reckless Love." (Feb. 12, 2019) [ + - ] Video

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pair of Kalamazoo-area church worship leaders can now call themselves Grammy-nominated artists. Their worship song "Reckless Love" was nominated for best contemporary Christian music song.

Cory Asbury and Caleb Culver are worship pastors at Radiant Church near Richland. They didn’t win the Grammy Sunday night, but say the victory is hearing how their song has changed lives.

"Reckless Love" is Asbury’s third record.

"This song, obviously, has gained a lot more notoriety than the songs in the past," he told 24 Hour News 8.

Asbury says God wanted people to hear the message of "Reckless Love."

"That particular song was, you know, in my language. It was birthed out of kind of a deep place in my heart," he said. "It was probably a five-, six-, seven-year journey of really encountering the love of God in a way that I never experienced before."

Asbury and Culver wrote the song together.

"This song is written by imperfect people and I think it speaks to people because it’s not about our perfection but it’s about the love of God and how he loves us and finds us where we’re at," Culver said.

Both men say they enjoyed meeting artists like Cardi B at this year’s Grammy awards show in Los Angeles, but it was an encounter with one particular artist that made the trip all the more special. The artist, who they wouldn’t name, told them their song saved his life.

"And they’ll say, 'Man, I heard that song, and it changed everything for me,'" Asbury said. "'I encountered God in a way I’ve never experienced before.'

"And for us, the awards are cool, but truly like hearing somebody say, 'This song touched me and the love of God changed my life,' is 100 times more valuable than any award."

"Reckless Love" can be downloaded from any music-streaming app.