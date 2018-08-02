Reward offered in search for parole absconder Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A 2016 mug shot of Daniel Lee from the Michigan Department of Corrections. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A file mug shot of Daniel Richard Lee. [ + - ]

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County and state authorities are looking for parole absconder who is a person of interest in multiple cases.

Daniel Richard Lee, 42, is described as a white man standing about 6 feet and weighing about 180 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. Michigan Department of Corrections show he has several tattoos, including lightning bolts, skulls, and the numbers 666 and 14 on his back; a red cross with devils on his inner right forearm; and a ghost, skulls and stars on his lower left arm. He also goes by Daniel White and Jason Dunn.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office told 24 Hour News 8 that Lee is a person of interest in multiple investigations, including several violent felony cases.

A reward of up to $500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to contact the sheriff's department at 269.383.8748 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

MDOC records show Lee, who absconded July 5, has previous convictions dating back to 2006 for retail fraud, breaking and entering, receiving or concealing stolen property, larceny, possession of narcotics and bank robbery.