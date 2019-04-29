Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Rare barn owl spotted in Kalamazoo County

By:

Posted: Apr 29, 2019 04:26 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2019 04:26 PM EDT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A rare owl has been spotted and confirmed in Kalamazoo County for the first time in at least 35 years.

Kalamazoo Nature Center’s new president and CEO, Nathan Smallwood, said he inadvertently flushed a barn owl from its daytime roost on the center’s grounds Thursday. KNC says the bird was spotted by several others over three days.

The elusive barn owl is characterized with a white heart-shaped face and black eyes.

The center said because of farming practices and habitat loss, the barn owl is considered endangered in several states, including Michigan. The Michigan Bird Records Committee has recorded only 13 confirmed sightings of the barn owl in the last 35 years, none of which were in Kalamazoo County.

Smallwood, who is an avid birder, said the “exciting discovery” was great way to round out his first year at KNC.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids Kidney Walk

Photo Galleries