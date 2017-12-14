Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Prosecutor: Driver who hit, killed fire chief pleads guilty

Posted: Dec 14, 2017 12:34 PM EST

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek man accused of hitting and killing Comstock Township Fire Chief Ed Switalski has pleaded guilty Thursday to reckless driving causing death.

Brandon Clevenger admitted he was responsible for the deadly June 14 crash, according to Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting.

Investigators say Clevenger was driving nearly 90 mph and was distracted by his phone seconds before he hit a cement median wall then crossed lanes of Interstate 94, hitting Switalski.

Switalski was responding to a crash call at the time. He died at the scene.

A hospital toxicology test showed Clevenger had marijuana in his system, according to police reports released to 24 Hour News 8 in September.

Clevenger is expected back in court for sentencing Jan. 29. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

