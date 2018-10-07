Professional mushroom hunters for hire Video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Mushroom hunting in Michigan isn't just limited to Morells. Delicious fungi sprout up all over our state, and certified Michigan mushroom hunters are for hire to ensure you are eating the correct kind.

Bronson Robertson is an engineer. He's also a professional mushroom hunter. He said he started the sport because he loved to hike. After spending so much time in the woods he started realizing there are mushrooms everywhere.

It is incredibly important to consult a professional mushroom hunter before eating any you find in the wild. Subtle variations in mushroom structure and color can make for big mistakes. Certified Mushroom hunters like Robertson have undergone rigorous testing, and always err on the side of caution.

Some of Robertson's favorites this fall are mushrooms called Chicken of the Woods and Hen of the Woods. According to Robertson, these are tasty when fried and are easily identifiable. He, along with other mushroom hunters also have some of these mushrooms for sale.

Those wishing to sell them at farmer's markets must get a certified mushroom hunter's stamp of approval before they can sell them. Robertson says there has been a recent uptick in people wanted to be certified so that they can sell mushrooms without having to go through a middle man.

Again, never eat a mushroom without knowing what it is. Caution is key. Mushroom hunters have a saying "you can eat any mushroom once".