Portage woman named 'Mother of the Year'

Karen Smoots works at her home on July 24, 2018 in Portage, Mich.

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The women up for Mother of the Year aren't your everyday women.

Some nominees homeschool 10 children, some start non-profit organizations and others volunteer their time.

Despite all the achievements of mothers across the country, Portage mom Karen Smoots was selected to be Mother of the Year by an organization that’s been around since the Great Depression. American Mothers Inc. has been giving out the award since 1935. It collects nominations from the U.S. and Puerto Rico and chooses one woman to honor.

“I literally started bawling (when she won). I couldn't believe it," said Smoots.

Smoots is a mother to two boys, a business owner and a volunteer — but it’s motherhood that drives her.

The Green Glove Dryer helps air out wet and smelly mittens and shoes using already existing air vents in homes.

Smoot says the operation has become a family effort.

“We've had times when we've had dryers stacked to our ceiling — all the way to our front door,” Smoots said. “Collin's friends have had to come over and help. We're kinda just rallying the troops.”

Teaching her boys about responsibility and the reward that comes with a job well done is important to Smoots — but it's not all business and rules at her house.

A lifelong passion for Volkswagen vans brought a 1966 model into their garage and created the next business venture.

Karen Smoots stands with a van she bought to use for a new business venture on July 24, 2018 at her home in Portage, Mich.

There's no recipe for success for this Mother of the Year, as she suggests to take a natural approach.

“Do what works for you. You have these four walls and you're the only one that gets to run that. So, run it the way you feel is the best way,” she said.