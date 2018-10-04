Portage police seeking suspect in attempted robbery

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Surveillance footage of the suspect in an attempted robbery on Oct. 4, 2018 in Portage, Mich.

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for the suspect in the attempted robbery of a Walgreens in Portage.

It happened Thursday morning at the Walgreens at the intersection of Westnedge and Millham avenues.

Police said he entered the store, took something off a shelf and walked up to the counter and grabbed an employee by her clothing before demanding money. The employee pulled away from the suspect, who fled the store.

The suspect is described by police as a black male in his 30s or 40s standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 240 pounds with a clean-shaven head and a goatee that is two or three inches long. He was wearing gray or tan pants with a gray T-shirt at the time of the incident.

Anyone who has information on the attempted robbery or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.