Portage plans lottery for medical marijuana permits

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 01:38 PM EDT

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage is one step closer to determining which medical marijuana businesses will set up shop in the city.

Officials will hold a lottery-style drawing this week to determine which proposed medical marijuana businesses will get a provisional permit.

Officials say 13 applications for medical marijuana provisioning centers in Portage met the city requirements. However, only four of the proposed centers were spaced far enough away from another proposed medical marijuana facility to receive a permit outright.

The remaining nine applications will be divided into three groups for the drawing. The first name pulled from each group will be rewarded a provisional permit. 

The lottery will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Portage City Hall located on Westnedge Avenue. 

Portage medical marijuana ordinances

