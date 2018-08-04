Police seeking tips in Kalamazoo assault

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect in an assault.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Trimble Avenue in Kalamazoo.

A woman told officers she was walking in the area when a man approached her and grabbed her by the hair before she was able to fend the man off and get away.

Officers attempted to locate the suspect but were unsuccessful.

Police describe the suspect as a white man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall with an average build with reddish-blonde hair, thin facial hair and tattoos on one arm. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.