Police searching for missing Kzoo man

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a missing Kalamazoo man who is without his daily medication.

Rashad David Saleem, 39, was last seen leaving his foster care home in the 1300 block of Sherwood Avenue in Kalamazoo Monday. He said he was going to a friend’s house, but did not give a specific address.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said Saleem is without his daily medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

