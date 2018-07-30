Police search for suspects in Kzoo shooting; 1 injured

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for three people who after a man was shot on Kalamazoo’s north side Monday morning.

Authorities were called around 12 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard on a report of someone who had been shot.

The officers found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg and assault wounds to his forehead.

Officers discovered through their investigation that three men who were armed tried to rob the victim. The suspects shot and attacked the 32-year-old victim when he fought back.

He was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities say the suspects ran from the scene after the victim yelled for help.

Officers surrounded the area and K-9s tried to track down the suspects. However, they were not found.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or other criminal activity is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.