Police: Man shot wife then himself in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man shot his wife in the leg before killing himself in Battle Creek.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday in the first block of Lathrop Avenue.

Police say the married couple had an argument, which led to the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old man unresponsive in a car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a press release.

Police say the 39-year-old woman from Illinois was still inside the house with two other adults when they arrived. She is in a nearby hospital in stable condition, a release stated.

Authorities say the couple previously lived in Illinois but had recently come to Battle Creek. The man was originally from the area, police say.

“This incident is a somber reminder of how quickly arguments can escalate and without the proper tools or support, can end in tragedy,” said the Battle Creek Police Department in a press release.

For people in crisis, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can always be reached at 1.800.273.8255 or online.