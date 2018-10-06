Police investigating suspicious death in Calhoun Co.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found inside a Springfield apartment Friday morning.

Deputies responded to a possible death at Fairlane Apartments on Avenue A west of Battle Creek at 11:30 a.m.

Once on scene, authorities found a 33-year-old woman, dead, inside the apartment which was later found to be her own.

Authorities called detectives to the scene to conduct an investigation due to the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

Deputies say no obvious signs of foul play were found on scene but the death is still being treated as suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday and the investigation remains open.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880.