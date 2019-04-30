Photo shoot aims to find homes for shelter pets Video

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Marking National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, a West Michigan shelter found a creative way to help find forever homes for dogs and cats.

The Humane Society of South Central Michigan partnered with local photographer Dave Melges and Battle Creek flower shop Plumeria Botanical Boutique on a special photo shoot.

Each dog and cat had its own floral arrangement and dramatic pose for a close-up, which is now being used with online adoption listings.

Leaders at the Humane Society hope the photos will draw more attention to the pets and garner interest from people looking to adopt.