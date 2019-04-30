Photo shoot aims to find homes for shelter pets
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Marking National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, a West Michigan shelter found a creative way to help find forever homes for dogs and cats.
The Humane Society of South Central Michigan partnered with local photographer Dave Melges and Battle Creek flower shop Plumeria Botanical Boutique on a special photo shoot.
Each dog and cat had its own floral arrangement and dramatic pose for a close-up, which is now being used with online adoption listings.
Leaders at the Humane Society hope the photos will draw more attention to the pets and garner interest from people looking to adopt.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Suspect in synagogue attack stuns family with radical turn
- Trump sues banks to block House subpoenas for records
- Photo shoot aims to find homes for shelter pets
- Soldier from southeast Michigan dies in Syria
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.