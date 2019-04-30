Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Photo shoot aims to find homes for shelter pets

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 04:17 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2019 04:33 AM EDT

Photo shoot aims to find homes for shelter pets

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Marking National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, a West Michigan shelter found a creative way to help find forever homes for dogs and cats.

The Humane Society of South Central Michigan partnered with local photographer Dave Melges and Battle Creek flower shop Plumeria Botanical Boutique on a special photo shoot.

Each dog and cat had its own floral arrangement and dramatic pose for a close-up, which is now being used with online adoption listings.

Leaders at the Humane Society hope the photos will draw more attention to the pets and garner interest from people looking to adopt. 

