Pedestrian killed in crash on I-94 in Calhoun Co.
MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a tractor-trailer on I-94 near Marshall.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of I-94 near the Marshall rest area, east of Marshall, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
The pedestrian, a 25-year-old woman from Jackson County, was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive. Her name has not been released.
Sheriff’s authorities say the driver of the tractor-trailer, a 24-year-old man from Manchester, Mich., was not hurt.
Neither alcohol nor speed appear to be factors in the crash. Further details weren’t released.
Check back with woodtv.com for updates.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
