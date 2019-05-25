Pedestrian killed in crash on I-94 in Calhoun Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a tractor-trailer on I-94 near Marshall.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of I-94 near the Marshall rest area, east of Marshall, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The pedestrian, a 25-year-old woman from Jackson County, was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive. Her name has not been released.

Sheriff’s authorities say the driver of the tractor-trailer, a 24-year-old man from Manchester, Mich., was not hurt.

Neither alcohol nor speed appear to be factors in the crash. Further details weren’t released.

