PD: Man fatally shot at Battle Creek park

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man Tuesday evening.

Khari Davis, 22, showed up at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, the Battle Creek Police Department said. He was soon pronounced dead.

The shooting is believed to have happened at Claude Evans Park, which is in the area of N. Washington Avenue and Parkway Drive, only a few blocks from the hospital.

Investigators said they've been told there were "numerous" people at the park when the shots were fired around 7 p.m. Police want to hear from those people.

Anyone who was at the park or with information about the shooting is asked to call BCPD at 269.966.3322 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.