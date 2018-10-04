Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

One arrested in attempted armed robbery in Kzoo Co.

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was arrested for an alleged armed robbery attempt at a Kalamazoo County credit union.

It happened at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Consumers Credit Union located at 5940 Gull Rd in Comstock Township.

The victim was using the ATM when he was approached by a person demanding money while armed with a gun.

Authorities said the suspect didn’t get anything from the victim before fleeing the area. The suspect was later located by authorities and taken into custody.

