Ohio man arrested after sexual assault in Kalamazoo

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 04:55 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 04:55 AM EDT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 26-year-old Ohio man was arrested in connection to a sexual assault in Kalamazoo Monday night.

The sexual assault was reported around 9:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Superior Avenue near S. Burdick Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the victim went to the area to meet an acquaintance when the suspect armed with a handgun sexually assaulted her.

Authorities found the suspect, who was visiting friends in Kalamazoo, at a nearby house. The Ohio man was arrested on charges related to the sexual assault and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

