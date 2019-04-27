Officers arrest "armed and dangerous" man in Kalamazoo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety recovered a loaded handgun after arresting a man, who was wanted for being armed and dangerous, for assaulting his girlfriend Friday night.

Authorities said officers were dispatched to N Burdick Street and Kalamazoo Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man assaulting a woman pushing a stroller near the Greyhound bus station.

The 26-year-old suspect from Kalamazoo is a convicted felon and had a valid warrant for his arrest out of Illinois. The woman was confirmed to be his girlfriend of several years.

The assault was caught on surveillance video and officers lodged him in the Kalamazoo County Jail with pending domestic assault and weapons charges.

It is unclear if the victim suffered any injuries.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.