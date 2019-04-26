Officer helps Albion man get ramp

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An Albion public safety officer worked to get a ramp built for a man at the Oak Meadows Apartments. (April 25, 2019)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An Albion public safety officer worked to get a ramp built for a man at the Oak Meadows Apartments. (April 25, 2019)

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — The Albion Department of Public Safety praised one of its officers who went out of her way to make sure a local man could get in and out of his apartment.

In a Facebook post, the department said Officer Karilynn Noppe learned that a man who is paralyzed on his left side was worried about leaving his home at Oak Meadows Apartments because he had a difficult time getting down the steps.

Noppe found an anonymous donor to provide a ramp. Dimert Construction donated the installation, which happened Thursday.

Noppe next hopes to get the man a motorized wheelchair.