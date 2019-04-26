Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Officer helps Albion man get ramp

By:

Posted: Apr 25, 2019 10:47 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 10:47 PM EDT

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — The Albion Department of Public Safety praised one of its officers who went out of her way to make sure a local man could get in and out of his apartment.

In a Facebook post, the department said Officer Karilynn Noppe learned that a man who is paralyzed on his left side was worried about leaving his home at Oak Meadows Apartments because he had a difficult time getting down the steps.

Noppe found an anonymous donor to provide a ramp. Dimert Construction donated the installation, which happened Thursday.

Noppe next hopes to get the man a motorized wheelchair.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience - Alward Elementary, Hudsonville Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience - Alward Elementary, Hudsonville
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience - Alward Elementary, Hudsonville

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience- West Kelloggsville Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience- West Kelloggsville
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience- West Kelloggsville

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries