Now hiring: KDPS looking to fill open positions

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is hiring, but like many other departments, it's having trouble finding qualified applicants.

"If you got a giving heart, you're a high-drive person. if you want to make a change not only in your community but in society," it's the job for you, Assistant Chief Vern Coakley said. "We hire the heart and train the mind."

KDPS hopes to attract minorities, including women, to fill positions that opened up as officers retired.

"This profession is not a profession that people gravitate to, let alone people of color, and we know the historical ramifications toward that. But this is, again, a truly good profession if you do it right," Coakley said.

KDPS has heard about some perceived obstacles keeping people from applying. Because all its officers are trained to be police and firefighters, some women have been worried about carrying heavy gear for firefighting. The department says it has a setup that makes lifting easier.

It is also easing financial burdens by providing a salary during training.

"We realized several years ago that we were missing out on several good candidates because they couldn't afford to put themselves through a police academy," KDPS Lt. Danielle Guilds said. "They had jobs, they had bills, they had families. And we recognized that there are good people that would make amazing police officers so we vested ourselves to say, 'We want you to come here,' which is why we are paying for that training."

FEMALE KDPS OFFICER: DIVERSITY VALUABLE IN POLICING

KDPS Officer Melinda Kendall worked security and a desk job before becoming a KDPS officer. At first, she was worried about wearing three hats at once.

"Firefighting was never an interest of mine coming in mainly because I'm a 135-pound woman (and) you throw 70 pounds of fire gear on me, I expected to be useless," Kendall said.

But she has come to enjoy the different jobs she does.

“It's a nice break from the police side, as are the medical calls. Instead of taking criminal complaint after criminal complaint, you can go look like the hero putting out a fire in someone's house," Kendall told 24 Hour News 8.

When she joined the force three years ago, her class had 15 people, only three of whom were women.

"I don't know if woman … think they can't do it because of their size. Clearly that hasn't stopped me," Kendall said. "I tell you what, I don't shy away from anything: fire, chasing felons, tackling felons, saving babies. It's never gotten in my way."

Kendall said that if anything, being a woman — and specifically a mom — has helped her be a better officer.

"There are things that I may bring to the table or experiences that I can help them out with that someone who is not a parent or mom might not have that perspective,” she said.

She says the more diverse the force is, the better KDPS can connect with the community they are serving.

"I can't be everyone's cup of tea, but that's where diversity comes in. Somebody on the department will be able to bridge that gap with them," Kendall said.

To be an officer, you have to be a U.S. citizen, hold a high school diploma or GED, be at least 21 years old and have 20/20 corrective vision. The starting wage is $20 per hour and career advancement opportunities are available.

“Anything you can picture that you wanted to be as a police officer: I want to be a detective, I want to be a K-9 handler, I want to work on the bomb squad — we have all of those divisions," Guilds said.

The application deadline is Oct. 16. Applications can be submitted online.