No one injured in 2-boat crash in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was injured when two boats crashed into each other at Austin Lake in Portage, authorities say.

The crash happened around 12 p.m. Sunday according to the Portage Police Department.

It's not yet clear what caused the boats to collide or how much damage the boats received from doing so.

