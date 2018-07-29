Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

No one injured in 2-boat crash in Portage

Posted: Jul 29, 2018 12:40 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 29, 2018 12:40 PM EDT

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was injured when two boats crashed into each other at Austin Lake in Portage, authorities say.

The crash happened around 12 p.m. Sunday according to the Portage Police Department. 

It's not yet clear what caused the boats to collide or how much damage the boats received from doing so. 

This is a developing story. Check back with woodtv.com and tune into 24 Hour News 8 throughout the day.

