Motorcyclist killed in crash north of Kalamazoo

Posted: Aug 01, 2018 09:57 PM EDT

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 70-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle crashed north of Kalamazoo Wednesday.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on N. 24th Street near D Avenue in Richland Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says the man's motorcycle hit the guardrail, though a release did not specify what led up to the crash. The man died at the scene.

His name was not released Wednesday night.

No one else was involved in the crash.

