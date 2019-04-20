MI veterans return home from honorary celebration Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Vets walking through a war memorial in Washington D.C. while on the Mission 16 celebration, Saturday, April 20, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Talons Out Honor Flight) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Veterans and volunteers who participated in Mission 16 pose for a group photo in front of the Marine Corps War Memorial monument in Washington D.C., Saturday, April 20, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Talons Out Honor Flight) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A Vietnam veteran smiles while talking on the phone during the Mission 16 celebration in Washington D.C., Saturday, April 20, 2019. (Photo courtesy of Talons Out Honor Flight) [ + - ]

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — 84 veterans accompanied by volunteers will be returning home tonight after they took flight to the nation's capital for an honorary celebration Saturday morning.

The vets departed from the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport to Washington D.C. earlier this morning and will be returning from their voyage around 6:30 p.m. to the Wings Event Center, where crowds will welcome them back.

Talons Out Honor Flight, or Mission 16, is an honorary flight for U.S. veterans to travel to the capital to see the monuments that were made in recognition of their service.

Of the 84 veterans 56 served in Vietnam, 14 served in the Korean War and 14 served in WWII.