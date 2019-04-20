MI veterans return home from honorary celebration
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — 84 veterans accompanied by volunteers will be returning home tonight after they took flight to the nation's capital for an honorary celebration Saturday morning.
The vets departed from the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport to Washington D.C. earlier this morning and will be returning from their voyage around 6:30 p.m. to the Wings Event Center, where crowds will welcome them back.
Talons Out Honor Flight, or Mission 16, is an honorary flight for U.S. veterans to travel to the capital to see the monuments that were made in recognition of their service.
Of the 84 veterans 56 served in Vietnam, 14 served in the Korean War and 14 served in WWII.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Teen's death inspires mental health awareness walk
- Man injured target practicing in Osceola Co.
- MI veterans return home from honorary celebration
- College student, business inspire hundreds to clean up beach
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.