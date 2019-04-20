Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

MI veterans return home from honorary celebration

By:

Posted: Apr 20, 2019 02:51 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 20, 2019 02:51 PM EDT

MI veterans return home from honorary celebration

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — 84 veterans accompanied by volunteers will be returning home tonight after they took flight to the nation's capital for an honorary celebration Saturday morning. 

The vets departed from the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport to Washington D.C. earlier this morning and will be returning from their voyage around 6:30 p.m. to the Wings Event Center, where crowds will welcome them back. 

Talons Out Honor Flight, or Mission 16, is an honorary flight for U.S. veterans to travel to the capital to see the monuments that were made in recognition of their service. 

Of the 84 veterans 56 served in Vietnam, 14 served in the Korean War and 14 served in WWII.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Blue Tie Ball 2019 Photos: Blue Tie Ball 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Blue Tie Ball 2019

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
8 things to know about Emily Schuitema 8 things to know about Emily Schuitema
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

8 things to know about Emily Schuitema

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries