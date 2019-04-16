Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Meth charge for person of interest in Kzoo death

By:

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 11:14 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 11:15 PM EDT

Meth charge for person of interest in Kzoo death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man named a person of interest in a Kalamazoo death has been indicted on a federal drug charge.

Anthony Ozomaro of Kalamazoo faces a count of possession of meth with intent to distribute.

According to a document filed in federal court last week, investigators say they found crystal meth, a digital scale and ammunition when they searched Ozomaro's home on Florence Street near N. Westnedge Avenue. A Drug Enforcement Administration agent said the amount of meth found indicated Ozomaro was dealing.

The search happened after Ozomaro was arrested after a police chase and standoff and on a bond violation following the death of his former girlfriend.

Nikkole Riojas, 35, was found dead in her home March 8. A close family friend said Ozomaro abused Riojas while the two were in a relationship.

Police have referred to Ozomaro as a person of interest, but haven't called him a suspect and haven't charged him in connection to Riojas' death.

He does face a charge for fleeing and eluding police.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala

Photo Galleries