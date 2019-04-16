Meth charge for person of interest in Kzoo death
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man named a person of interest in a Kalamazoo death has been indicted on a federal drug charge.
Anthony Ozomaro of Kalamazoo faces a count of possession of meth with intent to distribute.
According to a document filed in federal court last week, investigators say they found crystal meth, a digital scale and ammunition when they searched Ozomaro's home on Florence Street near N. Westnedge Avenue. A Drug Enforcement Administration agent said the amount of meth found indicated Ozomaro was dealing.
The search happened after Ozomaro was arrested after a police chase and standoff and on a bond violation following the death of his former girlfriend.
Nikkole Riojas, 35, was found dead in her home March 8. A close family friend said Ozomaro abused Riojas while the two were in a relationship.
Police have referred to Ozomaro as a person of interest, but haven't called him a suspect and haven't charged him in connection to Riojas' death.
He does face a charge for fleeing and eluding police.
