Meth charge for person of interest in Kzoo death Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A March 8, 2019, mug shot of Anthony Ozomaro from the Kalamazoo County Jail. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo included in court documents shows a bag of meth found in Anthony Ozomaro's home in Kalamazoo. (March 8, 2019) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated courtesy photo of Nikkole Riojas. [ + - ]

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man named a person of interest in a Kalamazoo death has been indicted on a federal drug charge.

Anthony Ozomaro of Kalamazoo faces a count of possession of meth with intent to distribute.

According to a document filed in federal court last week, investigators say they found crystal meth, a digital scale and ammunition when they searched Ozomaro's home on Florence Street near N. Westnedge Avenue. A Drug Enforcement Administration agent said the amount of meth found indicated Ozomaro was dealing.

The search happened after Ozomaro was arrested after a police chase and standoff and on a bond violation following the death of his former girlfriend.

Nikkole Riojas, 35, was found dead in her home March 8. A close family friend said Ozomaro abused Riojas while the two were in a relationship.

Police have referred to Ozomaro as a person of interest, but haven't called him a suspect and haven't charged him in connection to Riojas' death.

He does face a charge for fleeing and eluding police.