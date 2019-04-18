Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Meat vending machine installed near Kalamazoo

By:

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 05:39 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 07:13 PM EDT

Meat vending machine installed near Kalamazoo

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Barbecue has come to a vending machine in Kalamazoo County.

Earlier this week, managers for Barrett's Smokehouse installed a meat-dispensing machine outside the D&R Sports Center on West Main in Oshtemo Township. 

“We used to have a location next to D&R Sports Center, but we had to move away,” Lauren Heath, general manager of Barrett's Smokehouse, said. “So when we discovered this machine, we thought this would be the best location for it.”

The machine has different items, such as hamburgers, Oberon beer brats, smoked pulled pork and New York strips steaks.

“You can pick out different fresh meat items,” Heath said. “A tray will go up, grab the item, bring it down and dispense it for you.”

Barrett's owners discovered the machine at a recent trade show. The machine is restocked daily and automatically shuts off if the temperature drops below what's recommended to keep the products fresh.

While this is Barrett's first meat vending machine, it might not be the last.

“The response on Facebook was ‘can we have one here or there,’” Heath said. “If I can make it convenient for my customers at other locations for them, or reach customers that I can't with my stores, that would be ideal for us.”  

The machine accepts cash and credit cards.

Barrett's Smokehouse has stores in Kalamazoo and Portage.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala

Photo Galleries