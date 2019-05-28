Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Schoolcraft man hit, killed by semi-truck on US-131

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 11:55 AM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 02:35 PM EDT

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. (WOOD) — A Schoolcraft man was killed when a semi-truck hit him near a gas station in Kalamazoo County.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Speedway gas station located in the 300 block of Grand Street, US-131, south of Lovell Street in Schoolcraft.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says a 23-year-old man from Schoolcraft was walking north with the flow of traffic before he was hit by the northbound semi. He died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that the semi-truck had just left the gas station. It's unclear what led to the crash, but authorities say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

As of 1:40 p.m., the northbound lanes remained closed at XY Avenue because of the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Investigators are withholding the pedestrian's name while they contact his loved ones.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


