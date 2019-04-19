Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Man stabbed in neck in Kalamazoo; suspect sought

Apr 19, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are searching for a man suspected of stabbing another man in the back of the neck in Kalamazoo on Friday morning.

Police were called to the 500 block of N. Edwards Street around 10:40 a.m. where they found a 22-year-old Kalamazoo man who had been stabbed.

The suspect, a 48-year-old Kalamazoo man whose name was not released, is not in police custody, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. 

Police said an argument between the suspect and victim led up to the stabbing.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information should contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Saftey at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

