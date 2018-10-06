Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Man flees police, crashes, after robbing Marshall store

By:

Posted: Oct 06, 2018 05:27 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 06, 2018 07:55 AM EDT

Man flees police, crashes, after robbing Marshall store

BEDFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Bedford Township man was injured in a crash near Battle Creek after fleeing police.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man only as a 51-year-old that stole electronics from a store in Marshall Friday evening. 

Authorities say they spotted the man on Michigan Avenue near Bedford Road in Battle Creek, driving recklessly, fleeing the scene of the robbery. 

Deputies attempted to stop his vehicle, but the man quickly fled.

Authorities say around 8:16 p.m. the man lost control of his vehicle and drove off the road, striking multiple unoccupied vehicles parked near a business on Michigan Avenue near Collier Avenue in Bedford Charter Township near Battle Creek.

The 51-year-old man suffered minor injuries in this crash and was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Deputies believe alcohol and drugs may have been a factor in this crash, however the investigation is ongoing. 

Authorities say stolen property was also recovered in the vehicle.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show

Photo Galleries
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night