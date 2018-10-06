Man flees police, crashes, after robbing Marshall store Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BEDFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Bedford Township man was injured in a crash near Battle Creek after fleeing police.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man only as a 51-year-old that stole electronics from a store in Marshall Friday evening.

Authorities say they spotted the man on Michigan Avenue near Bedford Road in Battle Creek, driving recklessly, fleeing the scene of the robbery.

Deputies attempted to stop his vehicle, but the man quickly fled.

Authorities say around 8:16 p.m. the man lost control of his vehicle and drove off the road, striking multiple unoccupied vehicles parked near a business on Michigan Avenue near Collier Avenue in Bedford Charter Township near Battle Creek.

The 51-year-old man suffered minor injuries in this crash and was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Deputies believe alcohol and drugs may have been a factor in this crash, however the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities say stolen property was also recovered in the vehicle.