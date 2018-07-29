Police: Man shot in leg in Kalamazoo

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they believe the person who shot a man near Kalamazoo's north side Sunday morning intended to murder him.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers were initially called to Bronson Methodist Hospital around 2 a.m. on a report that a 37-year-old man had come in with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Officers soon learned that the shooting happened in the 500 block of Florence Street near N. Westnedge Avenue. Authorities say officers revisited the scene of the shooting to search for evidence.

They say the suspect and victim know each other. It is unclear if the suspect, whose name has not been released, has been arrested.

The victim remained in the hospital later Sunday with injuries that authorities say are not life-threatening.

KDPS asked anyone with more information to contact them at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.