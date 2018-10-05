Man arrested for trying to assault 14-year-old in Kalamazoo

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after an attempted sexual assault involving a 14-year-old in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said it happened shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Westnedge Avenue south of Forest Street in the city’s Vine neighborhood.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man, was seen exiting his vehicle and running towards the teen with the intent to commit an assault. The family of the victim was able to intervene and stop the assault, according to a KDPS news release.

The man is an acquaintance of the victim's family. He had been talking inappropriately to the teen online before the incident, the release said.

Police said the man is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail on charges of home invasion and assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is encouraging parents to speak to their children about the dangers of online predators.