Man arrested after car theft in Calhoun Co.

Posted: Jul 31, 2018 04:22 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2018 04:25 PM EDT

FREDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Calhoun County.

The vehicle was reported stolen around 7:30 a.m. and was eventually tracked to a wooded area using OnStar at the intersection of 15 Mile Road and B Drive S in Fredonia Township. A Calhoun County K-9 unit then tracked the suspect to a resident in the 11000 block of 15 Mile Road in Fredonia Township, near B Drive S.

Investigators proceeded to search the residence and found stolen property from multiple larcenies in Marshall in addition to a firearm and narcotics.

A 24-year-old Marshall man was arrested for car theft, possession of stolen property, being a felon in possession of a firearm and drug charges.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lt. Josh Lankerd of the Marshall Police Department at 269.781.2596 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.

