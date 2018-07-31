Man arrested after car theft in Calhoun Co.
FREDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Calhoun County.
The vehicle was reported stolen around 7:30 a.m. and was eventually tracked to a wooded area using OnStar at the intersection of 15 Mile Road and B Drive S in Fredonia Township. A Calhoun County K-9 unit then tracked the suspect to a resident in the 11000 block of 15 Mile Road in Fredonia Township, near B Drive S.
Investigators proceeded to search the residence and found stolen property from multiple larcenies in Marshall in addition to a firearm and narcotics.
A 24-year-old Marshall man was arrested for car theft, possession of stolen property, being a felon in possession of a firearm and drug charges.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lt. Josh Lankerd of the Marshall Police Department at 269.781.2596 or Silent Observer at 269.781.9700.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Appeals court: Dalton statements not OK for trial
- Asphalt sealant spills in rollover near Albion
- Ex-conservation district director sentenced for embezzlement
- Sex assault suspect is former Reeths-Puffer teacher