Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

LIVE: Parents of BC boy hit by cruiser speak out

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 01:44 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 01:47 PM EDT

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The parents of an 11-year-old boy, who was killed in a crash involving a Calhoun County Sheriff's deputy, plan to speak at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. 

The conference is expected to start at 2 p.m. 

Authorities say Norman Hood was riding a pocket bike around 9:30 a.m. May 28 on Michigan Avenue near Lenon Street when he was hit by the deputy's cruiser. The deputy was responding to a report of a burglary in progress in Springfield, but did not have the cruisers lights and sirens activated at the time, Sheriff Matt Saxton says.

The boy was rushed to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo where he died. The deputy was not hurt, but was taken to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital to be evaluated.

The sheriff says it appears the motor bike turned in front of the patrol car. Saxton said the boy wasn't wearing a helmet and the pocket bike did not have lights and was not made to be operated on a street.

On Sunday evening, dozens of people gathered for a vigil to honor the boy. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


