Kzoo police: Man arrested wearing only underwear

KALAMAZOO, Mich, (WOOD) — Police say a 48-year-old Benton Harbor man accused of stealing a van was arrested while only wearing his underpants.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was called just before 4 a.m. Monday to the area of W. Michigan Avenue and S. Church Street.

Authorities say the victim reported that a man approached him outside of his vehicle and assaulted him. The suspect then got into the victim's vehicle and drove off, police say.

Police say the stolen van was quickly found abandoned in the 500 block of W Michigan Avenue.

Officials say they received several calls about a suspicious subject in the 500 block of W South Street, who was only wearing underwear.

Authorities determined the man's pants got torn when it got caught in a fence. Police believed he then took off his shirt, though the suspect told officers his clothes were stolen from him.

The suspect has been arrested for carjacking, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.