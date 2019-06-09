Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Kzoo natives host football camp, leadership session

Jun 08, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Greg Jennings' football camp has now outlasted his playing career. 

Jennings, a Kalamazoo native who retired from the NFL after 10 years, hosted his 11th annual football camp at Kalamazoo Central High School on Saturday.  

He teamed up with his wife, Nicole. They held a leadership session for young women and a camp for boys. 

More than 400 Kalamazoo students between the ages of 8 and 18 attended the free activities.

Jennings says he tells everyone involved to "make a difference and make it count."

"You don't know whose life you will impact. You don't know who's identifying you as a goal they have for their future aspirations," Jennings said.

 

