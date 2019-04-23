Kzoo Growlers to ban phones during June game

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Growlers will have a message for their fans during its June 3 game: put down your phones.

The Growlers will ban cellphones from their ballpark for that night. Patrons will be forced to hand over their phones when they enter the stadium. For the people who manage to sneak their phones into the ballpark, staffers will ask them to give the devices up or specially-trained ‘phone umpires’ will eject them.

The team says they hope the night will inspire people to have a great time without cellphones.

"While the cellphone has changed most of our lives for the better, it's a double-edged sword. We're more disconnected with each other now than ever before. On June 3, we want everyone to put the phones away for a few hours and enjoy time together with their loved ones. To do this, we're taking this drastic action," said Growlers Vice President Brian Colopy in a press release.

For those worried about not being able to take pictures with their phones, more photographers will be at the ballpark to take photos of fans.

The Growlers will be teaming up with Mattawan High School students to educate fans on the dangers of using a phone while driving. The students recently led an "Every Distraction Limits Reaction" campaign, which reached more than 1,200 students at Mattawan High School.

"Spreading the message about the dangers of distracted driving is crucial in today's world. I am so honored to not only bring that message to Mattawan High School with the help of my team but to have a night for all ages to realize how one text or call can alter a lifetime," said Brooke Hinz, who received statewide recognition for the campaign, in a statement.

The Growlers will share tips on how to limit screen time, such as installing a 'time limit' app to reduce time using unessential apps and using a real alarm clock instead of your phone and keeping your phone in a different room during the night.