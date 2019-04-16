Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Kzoo commissioner resigns, will not finish term

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 08:10 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 08:16 AM EDT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo city commissioner announced she is resigning.

Shannon Sykes-Nehring said Monday night she would not finish her term. The commission meeting on May 20 will be her last as a city representative. She had already said she would not seek reelection in November.

Sykes-Nehring wrote on Facebook that she and her husband are closing on a house outside of the city next week, and it’s the right time to make a move and hand things off to someone else.

She also said in a blog post that she "will continue to be a presence in this community and across the state."

