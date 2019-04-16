Kzoo commissioner resigns, will not finish term

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An undated photo of Kalamazoo Commissioner Shannon Sykes-Nehring.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo city commissioner announced she is resigning.

Shannon Sykes-Nehring said Monday night she would not finish her term. The commission meeting on May 20 will be her last as a city representative. She had already said she would not seek reelection in November.

Sykes-Nehring wrote on Facebook that she and her husband are closing on a house outside of the city next week, and it’s the right time to make a move and hand things off to someone else.

She also said in a blog post that she "will continue to be a presence in this community and across the state."