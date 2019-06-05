Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Kzoo church staffer accused of sexual assault

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 09:47 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 09:47 PM EDT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo church says it has suspended one of its staff members after a girl told her mother that he sexually assaulted her.

In a video posted to Facebook Monday, Stones Church Pastor Joel Brooks said police are investigating the allegations. Kalamazoo police did not return 24 Hour News 8's requests for comment Tuesday.

Brooks said the girl told her mother about the assault Thursday night and that Brooks and other church leaders found out about it Friday.

At that point, the staff member, whose name was not used but who Brooks described as a "highly visible person," was suspended. Brooks said he has been told to stay away from the church's two campuses in Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids.

Brooks said the church offered the family counseling services. He also said the family agreed to not attend services while the investigation was underway, but that they showed up Sunday anyway with what he called a planned disturbance.

Brooks promised the church would be as transparent as possible about what was happening. He advised his congregation to withhold judgment either way until the police investigation concludes.

The YWCA of Kalamazoo has a hotline for victims of sexual assault that can be reached any time at 269.385.3587.

