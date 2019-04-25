Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

Kids build toiletry kits at Battle Creek plant

By:

Apr 25, 2019

Updated: Apr 25, 2019 03:42 PM EDT

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of kids in Battle Creek saw their parents work at DENSO Manufacturing Michigan and helped their community on Thursday.

Kids toured the plant and participated in activities to learn the importance of collaboration in the manufacturing process as part of the plant’s annual Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day. 

The kids put those skills to the test when they assembled more than 350 toiletry kits for homeless people in the Battle Creek-area.  

“DENSO has lots of ways that we reach out to the community and this was a chance for us to take our love for manufacturing...and combine it with the ability to help the community and have our kids in the plant today,” said Natalie Ebig Scott, who is responsible for communications and external relations at DENSO Manufacturing. 

The kits will be distributed evenly between Charitable Union, S.A.F.E. Place and The Haven.  

