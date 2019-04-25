Kellogg Community College offering CNA fast track

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A new program in Battle Creek is helping train people for in-demand jobs in just a matter of weeks and for free.

Within just a matter of weeks this summer, you can get trained to become a certified nursing assistant at Kellogg Community College.

There's a great demand for CNAs. On Spectrum Health's website alone Thursday, there were 42 CNA positions posted.

The KCC program will include 7.5 hours of training each day Monday through Friday for seven weeks.

"In that short amount of time, they can complete the training, get a certification and earn credentials after the training," KCC iACT Program Manager Lisa Larson.

Students will get hands-on learning and a chance to land their first job in the field.

"At the end, it allows them to sit for the state test. They bring in the employers, they actually get to meet them," KCC Nurse Aid Training Program Coordinator Pamela Edwards-Foy said. "They are seeking these students who are now certified."

Thanks to a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the program is free for qualified Battle Creek residents.

It runs from June 24 to Aug. 8. The deadline to apply is May 15. Application information can be found on KCC's website.

Kellogg Community College also offers other accelerated training programs in the medical field and manufacturing.