Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

KDPS: No one hurt in shooting during argument

Posted: May 27, 2019 08:05 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 08:05 PM EDT

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was arrested Monday after apparently shooting a gun during a disagreement, Kalamazoo police say.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says that around 12:40 p.m., officers were called to Banbury Road west of Portage Street on a report that a man who was armed was involved in an argument. While on the way, 911 got reports of shots fired; dispatchers could hear gunfire in the background.

When officers arrived on Banbury, they found no one had actually been shot.
They also learned the shooter was a 25-year-old man from Kalamazoo. That suspect, who was in a nearby apartment, talked with officers on the phone and then gave himself up. He was jailed on assault and weapons charges.

Investigators say that when they searched his apartment, they found "numerous" guns and ammunition.

