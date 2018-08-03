KDPS joins viral police lip sync challenge

Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety/YouTube

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety showed off its lighter side Friday, releasing a video for the police lip sync challenge that's gone viral.

The video, posted to YouTube, the department’s Facebook page and Twitter account, shows members of the department lip syncing and dancing to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t stop the feeling” all around the city.

According to the Facebook post, KDPS said the video is meant to be "light-hearted fun" and that is shows both they joy and humor of its officers.

A handful of Kalamazoo’s landmarks are showcased in the video, including the Kalamazoo Building, Sweetwater’s Donut Mill, Bronson Park, The Radisson Plaza Hotel and Henderson Castle, among others.

A number of police and public safety department across the country have participated in the lip sync challenge, often challenging other departments on Facebook to participate. KDPS has challenged the Michigan State Police and the Vicksburg Police Department to post videos.

Check out the video below. News app users, tap here for the video.